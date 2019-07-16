Interfacing with OPC UA Historians

Connect to the built-in OPC UA Server using InsightCM.
Ensure that you have opened port 49580 and refer to
Opening Required Ports to Communication
if not.
The InsightCM Server automatically writes new feature values to channels in the built-in OPC UA server. The channels are pre-defined, and you cannot customize them.
Note
You must restart the InsightCM software before you can integrate a data historian.
- Launch Windows Task Manager.
- Click the Services tab.
- Click Open Services.
- In the Services console that displays, select the InsightCM entry in the list of services.
- Click the Restart link in the top-right corner.
- Launch the InsightCM web application.
-
Click the Navigation menu
»Options and select OPC from the tree on the left of the resulting dialog box.
-
Select the Configure OPC checkbox.
-
Configure the OPC UA server properties as needed.