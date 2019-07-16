Updating a Device's Hardware Configuration

Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.5 Manual

Update your device's configuration in the web application, including the placement of modules within chassis slots, to match the physical device.

  1. Click the Configuration pull-down and select Devices.
  2. Double-click the device whose hardware configuration you need to update and select the Hardware tab.
  3. Click Edit Hardware.
  4. Configure the IP address, controller type, and module arrangement as needed in the Edit Hardware dialog box.
    Note  

    The module options for each slot may be limited according the slot place in the chassis.

