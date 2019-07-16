Adding Fault Frequencies to an Asset

Last Modified: July 15, 2019
Configure the web application to note known frequencies that are problematic for different asset types on the Asset Configuration page.
-
Click the Configuration
button and ensure you are on the Asset Configuration page.
-
Right-click on an asset and select Add fault frequencies to add the Fault Frequencies tab to your asset's configuration panel.
- Click Add in the Fault Frequencies.
- Specify a name, fault type, and level.
- Click OK.
-
Create fault frequency groups to define a set of fault frequencies to refer to by name.
-
Click Edit Groups and then click Add in the resulting dialog box.
-
In the resulting New Fault Frequency Group dialog box, enter a name for the group. Click OK and the name of new group will appear in the Group section.
-
Click the name of the group and then click Add in the Fault Frequencies section to specify the frequencies you want to include in the group.
- In the Fault Frequencies section, click Add to display the Fault Frequency dialog box.
- Specify a name, fault type, and level.
- Click OK.
-
Click Close.
