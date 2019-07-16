Configuring Fault Frequencies for Asset Types

Configure the web application to note known problematic frequencies for different asset types on the Data Viewer and to define a set of fault frequencies to refer to by name.

Navigation menu »Systems»Asset Definition. Click the

Select an asset type and in the configuration panel on the right, select the Fault Frequencies tab.

Click Edit Groups to add a fault frequency group.

In the Fault Frequency Groups dialog box, click Add to launch the New Fault Frequency Group dialog box.

Enter a name for the group and click OK.

Select the name of the new group and, in the Fault Frequencies panel of the dialog box, click Add. This enables you to specify the frequencies you want to include in the group.

Specify a name, type, and level for the fault frequency you are including in the group and click OK.

Click Close.

Click Add in the Fault Frequencies Group section.

Select the new group you had added from the pull-down and click OK. Note Your updates apply to the definition and to every existing instance of that asset type.

In the lower half, click Add to display the Fault Frequency dialog box. Note The changes you make in this dialog box apply to the definition and to every existing instance of that asset type.

Specify a descriptive name for the fault frequency.

Select a type of frequency using the pull-down and specify the level of the frequency using the spin box. Note Your updates apply to the definition and to every existing instance of that asset type.