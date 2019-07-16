Creating Email Templates

Create templates for email notifications that the InsightCM Server sends when an alarm is set and assign the template to an alarm rule.

Navigation menu »Options. Click the

Scroll down to the Notifications section and select Email Templates.

Select the default option from the Template pull-down.

Optional: Click the Edit button if you want to give the email template a descriptive name, and then click OK.

Optional: Write a brief description for what information this template will send about an alarm. Note The contents of this description will not show up in the email about the alarm.

Write an informative subject line for the email template.