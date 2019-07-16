Defining a Trend Alarm Rule for Asset Types

Define a trend alarm rule, a group of settings that cause InsightCM to set an alarm based on trend behavior.
Complete the following steps to configure a default trend alarm rule for an asset type.
Note
The changes you make to the definition of an asset type will apply to all applicable current and future assets.
-
Click the Navigation menu
»Systems»Asset Definitions.
-
Select a definition to edit and click on the Trend Alarm Rules tab.
-
Click Add to display the Trend Alarm Rule dialog box.
-
Choose the feature you want the rule to apply to from the pull-down menu in the dialog box.
Note
Only features that have been toggled to default in the Features tab for this asset type will be available options in this pull-down.
-
In the adjacent pull-down, specify whether this alarm triggers for trend values that are greater than or less than the compare value.
-
Choose the operating state of the asset type you want this trend alarm to be active during using the Operating States pull-down.
Note
If you choose to make the trend alarm active in all operating states, you will be unable to auto-configure levels from baseline because the baselines will differ for each state.
-
Use one of the following two methods to set levels for the trend alarm rule.
|Methods
|Instructions
|Set levels based on a set compare value that you define.
|
-
Click the Add button in the Levels section to display the Trend Alarm Rule Level dialog box.
-
Specify the urgency of the level using the Severity pull-down menu.
-
Specify the multiplier to which you want the web application to compare trend values in the Compare To spin box.
-
Place a checkmark in the Send Email checkbox to enable email options for the web application to use when the alarm trips.
Note
If you haven't configured an address group and a specific email template for an alarm type, you may do so for the default group and email template that the web application already has loaded.
-
When prompted about applying the alarm rule to all the assets of this type, select Yes or No.
|Set levels based on a value calculated from previously acquired data.
|
-
Place a checkmark in the Auto-configure level from baseline checkbox and a new Edit button should appear.
-
Click the Edit button that appears next to the checkbox label to display the Auto-Configure Alarm Rule dialog box.
-
In the Calculation pull-down menu, specify how you want the web application to calculate the compare value.
-
Click Add to display the Trend Alarm Rule Level dialog box.
-
Specify the urgency of the level in the Severity pull-down menu.
-
In the Compare To field, specify the initial value that the web application uses to calculate the compare value for the level.
-
Place a checkmark in the Send Email checkbox to enable email options for the web application to use when the alarm trips.
-
If available, use the following options to override the collection settings determined by an operating state.
-
User default collection length - Uncheck this option to enable the File Length and Pre-Trigger Length options. InsightCM uses the values you set for these options when the alarm condition is triggered and when the alarm severity changes.
-
File Length - Specify how many seconds of data to collect while the alarm rule is active.
-
Pre-Trigger Length - Specify how many seconds of data to collect before the event that triggers the alarm rule.