Defining a Trend Alarm Rule for Asset Types

Define a trend alarm rule, a group of settings that cause InsightCM to set an alarm based on trend behavior.

Note The changes you make to the definition of an asset type will apply to all applicable current and future assets.

Navigation menu »Systems»Asset Definitions. Click the Select a definition to edit and click on the Trend Alarm Rules tab. Click Add to display the Trend Alarm Rule dialog box. Choose the feature you want the rule to apply to from the pull-down menu in the dialog box. Note Only features that have been toggled to default in the Features tab for this asset type will be available options in this pull-down. In the adjacent pull-down, specify whether this alarm triggers for trend values that are greater than or less than the compare value. Choose the operating state of the asset type you want this trend alarm to be active during using the Operating States pull-down. Note If you choose to make the trend alarm active in all operating states, you will be unable to auto-configure levels from baseline because the baselines will differ for each state. Use one of the following two methods to set levels for the trend alarm rule. Methods Instructions Set levels based on a set compare value that you define. Click the Add button in the Levels section to display the Trend Alarm Rule Level dialog box. Specify the urgency of the level using the Severity pull-down menu. Specify the multiplier to which you want the web application to compare trend values in the Compare To spin box. Place a checkmark in the Send Email checkbox to enable email options for the web application to use when the alarm trips. Note If you haven't configured an address group and a specific email template for an alarm type, you may do so for the default group and email template that the web application already has loaded. When prompted about applying the alarm rule to all the assets of this type, select Yes or No. Set levels based on a value calculated from previously acquired data. Place a checkmark in the Auto-configure level from baseline checkbox and a new Edit button should appear. Click the Edit button that appears next to the checkbox label to display the Auto-Configure Alarm Rule dialog box. In the Calculation pull-down menu, specify how you want the web application to calculate the compare value. Click Add to display the Trend Alarm Rule Level dialog box. Specify the urgency of the level in the Severity pull-down menu. In the Compare To field, specify the initial value that the web application uses to calculate the compare value for the level. Place a checkmark in the Send Email checkbox to enable email options for the web application to use when the alarm trips. If available, use the following options to override the collection settings determined by an operating state. User default collection length - Uncheck this option to enable the File Length and Pre-Trigger Length options. InsightCM uses the values you set for these options when the alarm condition is triggered and when the alarm severity changes.

- Uncheck this option to enable the File Length and Pre-Trigger Length options. InsightCM uses the values you set for these options when the alarm condition is triggered and when the alarm severity changes. File Length - Specify how many seconds of data to collect while the alarm rule is active.

- Specify how many seconds of data to collect while the alarm rule is active. Pre-Trigger Length - Specify how many seconds of data to collect before the event that triggers the alarm rule.

Complete the following steps to configure a default trend alarm rule for an asset type.