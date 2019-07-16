Configuring a Speed Reference

Configure a Modbus Register, OPC UA Tag, or PI Historian as a speed reference.

Ensure that you have an Modbus Register, OPC UA Tag, or PI Historian configured on your asset tree.

The speed reference of an asset allows the server to associate speed values with sensor data for use in calculating spectral band values. The server determines the speed reference value for an asset by multiplying the reference speed and the speed ratio for that asset.

Complete the following steps to configure a speed reference.