Creating and Configuring a Data Source

Configure a data source from external sources, such as a Modbus Register, an OPC UA Tag, or a PI Historian.
Complete the following steps to configure a data source:
-
Click the Configuration
button to navigate to the Asset Configuration page.
-
Click the Action menu
and select Data Sources to display the Data Sources dialog box.
-
Click Add and select the type of data source you want to create.
-
Give the data source a name and click OK.
-
Select the new data source in the list to the left and configure the appropriate data source properties in the configuration panel.
-
Select the Registers (for Modbus), Tags (for OPC UA), or Points (for PI Historian) tab.
-
Click Add and configure the appropriate data source item properties.
-
Click Close, click the Configuration pull-down
, and select Devices.
-
Double-click a device and click the Data Sources tab in the device configuration page.
-
Click Add and select the data source you just created.
-
Select the Modbus Register, OPC Tag, or PI Historian checkbox and click OK.
Note
If a PI Historian has already been created, no additional PI Historians may be created.