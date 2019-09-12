Configuring Data Collection for Wireless Equipment

Configure data collection behaviors for your wirelessly monitored asset.

Configuration button and ensure that you are on the Asset Configuration page. Click thebutton and ensure that you are on the Asset Configuration page.

Select a wirelessly monitored equipment asset.

Select the Collection tab on the wireless equipment asset's configuration panel.

Configure the endpoint type using the pull-down in that section.

Configure Sample Rate and Acquisition Length using the text fields in the Data Set Collection Settings section. Note These settings may affect the wireless gateway device's data acquisition and battery life performance.

Define the data set collection conditions by clicking within the pull-down next to Collect At in the Data Set Collection Conditions section and select the times at which you want your device to collect data.

Click the Edit button near Gate and click the Edit button within the Select Gate Source dialog box. Note You can only select the features for each sensor asset within the wirelessly monitored equipment.