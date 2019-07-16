Defining Default Trend Alarm Rule when Auto-Configuring Levels

Define the default trend alarm rule when using trend baselines to auto-configure levels.
Complete the following steps to configure baseline calculations based on previously acquired data.
-
Click the Configuration button
and select a sensor-level asset.
-
In the configuration pane, select the Trend Alarms tab and click Add.
-
In the Trend Alarm Rule dialog box, use the top two pull-downs to choose which feature and comparison type for which you want to set the trend alarm rule.
-
Click the Operating State pull-down and select Default.
-
Configure levels for your Trend data.
-
Add levels manually.
-
Click Add.
-
Use the Severity listbox to specify the urgency of the level.
-
In the Compare To field, specify the initial value that the web application uses as a multiplier to calculate the compare value for the level.
-
Repeat steps a-c as needed until you have configured the severity levels that you need.
-
If you have already collected trend data, auto-configure levels from a baseline.
-
Click the Calendar button to establish a date range of data to use for your baseline and click OK.
-
Click Set Baseline and the default trend alarm rule levels will be set.
-
Optional: To receive email notifications when a level threshold is crossed, double-click the severity level you want to configure.
-
Place a checkmark in the Send Email checkbox to enable email options and configure the address group and email template to be used when the alarm trips.
-
Click OK once you have configured the Email Settings and click OK to finish adding the Trend Alarm Rule to your asset.