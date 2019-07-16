Configuring Address Groups to an Alarm Rule Level

Maintain lists of email addresses to which you can send alarm notifications.
Complete the following steps to create a new address group and assign an address group and email template to an alarm rule.
-
Click the Navigation menu
»Options and in the Notifications section, select Address Groups.
-
Click the Selected Group pull-down and select Default.
-
Click the Add button in the To: email address section and add the addresses you need.
-
Click OK in the Add Addresses dialog box, and click OK in the Options dialog box.
-
Click the Navigation menu
»Alarms»Trend Rules and double-click a rule.
-
In the Edit Alarm Rule dialog box, double-click the alarm level for which you wish to receive an email notification.
-
In the Trend Alarm Rule Level dialog box, enable the Send Email checkbox.
-
Select the address group and email template that you want to assign to an alarm rule from their respective pull-downs.
-
Click OK to save the email notification configuration to the alarm level.
-
Confirm that an email notification has been configured to the intended alarm level in the Trend Alarm Rule dialog box.
-
Click OK to save the configuration to the alarm rule.