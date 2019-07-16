High-Resolution Data Acquisition with Burst Mode

Use burst mode to collect high-resolution data.

You can also schedule a burst data set collection to run on a device periodically so you can compare high-resolution data over time.

What happens to the device while burst mode is active?

The device suspends normal operation and does not check for changes, such as alarms or operating states, for about 30 seconds before and after acquiring high-resolution data to allow the acquisition anti-aliasing filters to settle.

What happens to high-resolution data if the device cannot connect to the server?

By default, InsightCM discards high-resolution data if the device cannot connect to the server.