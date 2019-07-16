High-Resolution Data Acquisition with Burst Mode

Use burst mode to collect high-resolution data.
You can also schedule a burst data set collection to run on a device periodically so you can compare high-resolution data over time.
The device suspends normal operation and does not check for changes, such as alarms or operating states, for about 30 seconds before and after acquiring high-resolution data to allow the acquisition anti-aliasing filters to settle.
By default, InsightCM discards high-resolution data if the device cannot connect to the server.