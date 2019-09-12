Troubleshooting Email Delivery Issues

Debug possible reasons for email delivery issues using tracepoints.
Refer to the
Setting Up Email Alarm Notifications
topic for steps to configure settings for an SMTP server.
If the InsightCM Server fails to send alarm notification emails, complete the following steps to log information to debug the issue.
-
Click the Navigation menu
and select Utilities»Trace Logger.
-
Double-click the SMTP.Emails tracepoint to enable it.
-
Click the navigation menu
and select Options.
-
In the tree on the left, select SMTP.
-
Select Test Mode.
-
Trigger an alarm that sends an email notification. InsightCM Server attempts to send an email to that address group and logs information about the attempt, including any details about why the operation fails, in the trace log.
-
Return to the Trace Logger tab and select Action menu»Download Trace Log.
-
Open the log file with a text editor and search for the tracepoints labeled SMTP.Emails for email delivery information.