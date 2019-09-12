Troubleshooting the Connection between the Server and a Device

Determine why the server and a device are not connecting and establish/restore the connection.
The Test Connection dialog box checks common issues that prevent a device from connecting to the InsightCM Server and coming online.
-
Check for common issues by testing the connection between the server and the device.
-
Select the pull-down by Configuration»Devices.
-
Select Action menu»Connection»Test Connection.
-
If the test results in All tests passed, you may need to deploy a supported application to the device before it will come online.
Note
The device may be formatted correctly, but not yet running a supported application.
-
Select the pull-down by Configuration»Devices.
-
Click the Software tab and select the device.
-
Click Update Application.