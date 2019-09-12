Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.6 Manual

Logging Important Event Details

Log important event details about the InsightCM Server system using tracepoints. Use the details of important data events recorded in the log to help you or a technician troubleshoot.

A tracepoint is a flag that, when enabled, instructs the server to log messages about when particular events occur. For example, the Storage.MajorOps tracepoint flags events related to file I/O. Review a dynamic list of tracepoints that update as tracepoints become available.
  1. Click the Navigational menu»Utilities»Trace Logger.
  2. Double-click a tracepoint in the table to enable or disable a specific tracepoint.
  3. Create an exception that inverts the status of a tracepoint for a specific device.
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    Exceptions work differently depending on whether the tracepoint is enabled or disabled.

    • Enabled tracepoints - An exception prevents the server from generating messages for the exception item.
    • Disabled tracepoints - An exception allows the server to generate messages for only the exception item.
    1. Select a tracepoint whose name begins with Device in the table.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      Exceptions are valid only for tracepoints whose names begin with Device.

    2. Click the Edit button.
    3. Click Add and enter the name of the device you want to create an exception for in the text field that appears.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      Exceptions are case-sensitive.

  4. Download logs of a tracepoint or server-crash information as text files.
    1. Click the Action menu.
    2. Select Download Trace Log or Download Crash Log.

Exceptions for Device-Related Tracepoints

Exceptions are useful for storing tracepoint information from a select number of devices instead of all devices.

For example, if you only care about a specific device that is experiencing issues rather than every device in the system, you might disable the Device.SystemEvent.Level1 tracepoint. Additionally, you might create an exception for the one device you are interested in tracking so that the server generates messages for any events that device might have. Exceptions are case-sensitive, so when you add an exception, enter the exact device name.

Notable Tracepoints

This is not a complete list of all available tracepoints.

Tracepoint Name Tracepoint Description Use Case
Authentication.Srptracing Reports about operations related to authenticating device credentials. You are bringing devices online and troubleshooting connection issues.
Provisioning.StateChange Each time a device tries to connect, reports specific issues related to the device status, such as the software configuration or application being out of date.
Transceiver.Connections Reports when devices connect, disconnect, or become authorized to connect to the InsightCM Server.
Device.FileManager.SendData Reports when device sends data events to the server. See when a device sends data to the server.
DataStorage.MajorOps Reports general operations for storing data events. Monitor the server receiving data events from devices.
PIHistorian.TagWritten Reports whenever NI InsightCM Server writes a value to the PI software. You want to monitor activity by historian software.

