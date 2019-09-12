Testing Sensors to Validate Hardware

Task Action

Viewing feature values for every asset on a device. Browse to any device-related page, such as the Devices page or a Device Dashboard page, and then select Test Panel from the View menu.

Click the Feature Chart tab and select an asset from the pull-down menu in the top-left of the tab.

Configuring the feature trends tab Browse to any device-related page, such as the Devices page or a Device Dashboard page, and then select Test Panel from the View menu.

Click the Feature Trend tab.

Expand the Select Data Group pull-down menu and select a data group.

Click Select Trends and use the resulting dialog box to manage what trends appear in the graph.

(Optional) Click the Set Scale button, remove the checkmark from Auto-scale, and enter the minimum and maximum axis values.

Displaying the trend of feature values Browse to any device-related page, such as the Devices page or a Device Dashboard page, and then select Test Panel from the View menu.

Click the Feature Trend tab and select a data group to view feature values for in the pull-down menu in the top-left of the tab.

Viewing live domain data Browse to any device-related page for an EMSA device, such as the Devices page or a Device Dashboard page, and then select Test Panel from the View menu.

Click the Time Domain tab and configure the options in the left side of the tab. Note Viewing live data on the Time Domain tab pauses the current spectrum sweep. The sweep resumes when you pause the live data view again.

Recording live domain data Browse to any device-related page for an EMSA device, such as the Devices page or a Device Dashboard page, and then select Test Panel from the View menu.