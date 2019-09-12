Troubleshooting Devices That Do Not Come Online

Bring your device(s) online by applying troubleshooting steps for one of several possible causes.
|Status on Device Dashboard
|Possible Cause
|Troubleshooting Steps
|Disabled
|The device was manually disabled via the Action menu item on the Device Configuration page.
|On the Device Configuration page, select the device and then select Action menu»Enable Device.
|Offline
|The device is in the process of rebooting.
|Wait several minutes to see if the status changes.
|The device does not have connection information.
|
|The device is not powered on or not connected to network.
|Unconfigured
|The device IP address is not configured and has never tried to connect to the InsightCM Server.
|Unauthorized
|The device does not have credentials that match what the InsightCM Server expects.
|
|UpdatingFirmware
|The device is in the process of downloading firmware and rebooting.
|UpdatingConfiguration
|You saved the device configuration, or changes to the server triggered the InsightCM Server to update the configuration on the device.
|Wait at least five minutes after the last action you perform in the web application to see if the status changes.
Refer to the help for the Logging Important Event Details topic for more information about enabling tracepoints and accessing the logs they produce.
|Tracepoint Name
|Tracepoint Description
|Provisioning.StateChange
|Reports changes in the status of a device, such as when the software configuration or application is out of date.
|Device.SystemEvent.Level1
|Reports about device operations, such as acquisition triggers that fire and their cause.
|Authentication.Srptracing
|Reports about operations related to authenticating device credentials.
|Transceiver.Connections
|Reports when devices connect, disconnect, or become authorized to connect to the InsightCM Server.