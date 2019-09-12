Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.6 Manual

Table Of Contents

Integrating InsightCM with Windows Active Directory

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: July 16, 2019

The following steps provide a workflow for integrating the web application with Windows Active Directory to require users to log in with Windows account credentials.

Complete the following steps to enable LDAP on your browser.

  1. In File Explorer, navigate to the ProgramData»National InstrumentsInsightCM 3.0»Auth.
  2. Open the LoginAuth.json file in a text file editor.
  3. Modify each line category according to a Windows account in your organization.
    spd-note-tip
    Tip  

    Do not set DisableBuiltinAccounts to true until after you have assigned your Active Directory role to an InsightCM role. Otherwise, you will be unable to log in to InsightCM because your account will lack the appropriate permissions. Refer to Creating Roles and Assigning Permissions for more information.

  4. Save the changes you made to the file.
  5. If you are already signed in to the web application under the admin role, sign out and log in using your Windows account.
  6. Log into the web application with your Windows account.

Related Topics

Recently Viewed Topics