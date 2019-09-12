Viewers contain charts in which you analyze data from sensors, and trends in features calculated from sensor data.
For example, waveform is sensor data of acceleration values from an accelerometer, and the RMS value is a feature for which you can calculate trends from the waveform. The workspace provides viewers for both waveform and trend data.
Relationship Between Feature Trends and Sensor Data
The callout numbers on the following workspace show the relationship between sensor data and trends.
|Feature trend values—Represent the feature values from acquisitions over time.
|Cursor within trend curve—Controls which data set appears in sensor data viewers.
|Sensor data—Represents the data set where the Trend viewer cursor lies.