Viewer Types

Auto-Correlated Spectrum Auto-Correlated Spectrum viewers display the measure of how similar a spectrum signal is to itself with a time lag. This is useful for finding repeating patterns in the signal. Move the cursor along a trend curve to update this viewer with the spectrum measurement at different times. Vibration sensors that acquire waveform data, such as acceleration. None

Auto-Correlated Waveform Auto-Correlated Waveform viewers display the measure of how similar a waveform signal is to itself with a time lag. This is useful for finding repeating patterns in the signal. Move the cursor along a trend curve to update this viewer to display the measurement at different times. Vibration sensors that acquire waveform data, such as acceleration. None

Bode1 The Bode viewer contains two charts. The top chart displays the phase measurement, while the bottom displays the amplitude response. Sensors with both 1x Phase and 1x Magnitude or 2x Phase and 2x Magnitude features. The data group to which these sensors are assigned must specify a tachometer as the speed reference. You can configure the Speed Reference property for the asset on the Properties tab of the Asset Configuration page.

EMSA Spectrum EMSA Spectrum viewers display the frequency spectrum measured by an HFCT. High frequency current transformer (HFCT). None

EMSA Waterfall The EMSA Waterfall viewer simultaneously displays the EMSA spectra of successive measurements from a sensor. This viewer is useful for showing how spectral data changes over time. High frequency current transformer (HFCT). None

Envelope Spectrum The Envelope Spectrum viewer displays the power spectrum of the envelope waveform data. Use this viewer with the Envelope Waveform viewer to detect ringing impulses, such as bearing defects. Vibration sensors that acquire waveform data, such as acceleration. None

Envelope Waveform The Envelope Waveform viewer displays the amplitude demodulated signal from sensor data. Use this viewer with the Envelope Spectrum viewer to detect ringing impulses, such as bearing defects. Vibration sensors that acquire waveform data, such as acceleration. None

Full Spectrum The Full Spectrum viewer displays a spectrum of an orbit. A full spectrum takes two separate sets of sensor data from orthogonal probes, and performs a transform on the two spectrums to create the full spectrum. The positive frequencies indicate forward precession, where the direction of shaft orbit is the same as the direction of shaft rotation. The negative frequencies indicate reverse precession, where the direction of shaft orbit is the opposite direction of shaft rotation. Pairs of displacement sensors that acquire waveforms from orthogonal probes. 2 Configure the following settings on the asset's Properties tab: Specify the name of the other sensor for the Pair Sensor property of each sensor.

property of each sensor. Assign the sensors to a data group with a tachometer as the speed reference.3

MCSA Envelope Spectrum This viewer displays the spectrum of the envelope waveform data and finds smaller signals, such as pole pass, mechanical speed, and fault frequencies. Motor current sensors that NI Motor Current Signature Analysis (MCSA) devices support. None

MCSA Spectrum MCSA Spectrum viewers display a high-resolution spectrum of the motor current magnitude for motor analysis. The spectrum resolution of the MCSA Spectrum viewer is higher than that of the Spectrum viewer. The spectrum based on the motor current magnitude is in decibels. The decibel reference is the fundamental component magnitude value. Note The following parameters in the MCSA Spectrum viewer have fixed values: frequency range: 0 to 310 Hz

frequency resolution: 0.016667 Hz

lines of resolution: 18,600 Motor current sensors that NI Motor Current Signature Analysis (MCSA) devices support. None

MCSA Torque Waveform This viewer displays the calculated time-domain torque waveform of the motor output for analysis. The duration of the MCSA torque waveform is shorter than the voltage and current waveforms due to internal processing delay. The accuracy of the calculated torque waveform may be affected if the motor Stator Resistance is configured improperly. Virtual motor sensors that NI Motor Current Signature Analysis (MCSA) devices support. None

Orbit The Orbit viewer displays the actual shaft centerline movement inside the bearing housing. When you turn on integration, the viewer populates the orbit using integrated time-domain data. Pairs of displacement sensors that acquire waveforms from orthogonal probes. 2 Configure these settings on the asset's Properties tab: For the Pair Sensor property of each sensor, specify the name of the other sensor.

property of each sensor, specify the name of the other sensor. Assign sensors to a data group with a tachometer as the speed reference3.

Order Spectrum The Order Spectrum viewer displays the power spectrum of the order waveform data. Use this viewer with the Order Waveform viewer to see data when the equipment speed is changing or when comparing data acquired at different machine speeds. Vibration sensors that acquire waveform data, such as acceleration. Assign the sensors to a data group with a tachometer as the speed reference.

Order Waveform The Order Waveform viewer displays the waveform data re-sampled to a constant number of samples per revolution. Use this viewer with the Order Spectrum viewer to see data when the equipment speed is changing or when comparing data acquired at different machine speeds. Vibration sensors that acquire waveform data, such as acceleration. Assign the sensors to a data group with a tachometer as the speed reference.

Phasor Diagram This viewer displays the voltage and current phasors relative to phase A voltage. Phasors with angles from -180 degrees to 0 degrees lag the reference, while phasors with angles from 0 degrees to +180 degrees lead the reference. Motor current sensors that NI Motor Current Signature Analysis (MCSA) devices support. None

Polar1 You can use a polar plot to display data in polar coordinates, enabling you to see phase changes in the range of zero to 360 degrees. The polar plot zero degree point is always located at the angular position of a transducer. You can compare data from orthogonally-mounted displacement probe pairs with a polar plot. Sensors with both 1x Phase and 1x Magnitude or 2x Phase and 2x Magnitude features. The data group must specify a tachometer as the speed reference. You can configure the Speed Reference property on the asset's Properties tab.

Shaft Centerline1 The Shaft Centerline viewer plots the average radial shaft position to show changes in shaft position during a run-up or coast-down in relation to the surrounding, fixed bearing. To indicate the distance from the center point of the bearing, the viewer contains a dashed line that begins at the zero point of the axis system and ends at a point of the curve where the viewer cursor lies. Pairs of sensors connected to orthogonal probes.2, 3 Assets must have gap features.

Spectrum This viewer displays the frequency domain representation of an acquisition measurement. Move the cursor along a trend curve to update this viewer with the spectrum measurement at different times. Vibration sensors that acquire waveform data, such as acceleration. None

Table Tables show the value of each feature loaded in the Trend viewer at the time where the cursor lies. This view is useful for observing features from multiple sensors simultaneously when you move the cursor or view a stream in the Trend viewer. An empty cell means that NI InsightCM Server is not configured to calculate that feature for a particular sensor. All sensor types. None

Thermal Imaging Thermal image viewers constitute temperature data collected from a thermal camera into an image based on the color palette you select. Cameras that NI Thermal Imaging (IR) devices support. None

Trend This viewer is always visible on the Data Viewer page workspace and shows the plotted values of features and spectral bands over time. You can display any number of features from any number of sensors The x-axis represents the system time. The y-axis represents feature values that NI InsightCM Server calculates from measurements. All sensor types. Static sensors (i.e. digital inputs and temperature sensors) do not produce waveform data and therefore support only the Trend and Table viewers.

TSA Spectrum The TSA (Time Synchronous Averaging) Spectrum viewer displays the power spectrum of the TSA waveform data from a specific acquisition. Move the cursor along a trend curve to update this viewer with the spectrum measurement at different times. Vibration sensors that acquire waveform data, such as acceleration. None

TSA Waveform This viewer displays the time-domain representation of a measurement with reduced noise and non-snychronous energy from a specific acquisition. Move the cursor along to a trend curve to update this viewer to display the measurement at different times. Vibration sensors that acquire waveform data, such as acceleration. None

Waterfall The Waterfall viewer displays the spectra of successive measurements from a sensor simultaneously. This viewer is useful for showing how spectral data changes over time. Vibration sensors that acquire waveform data, such as acceleration. None

Waveform This viewer displays the time-domain representation of a measurement from a specific acquisition. Move the cursor along a trend curve to update this viewer to display the measurement at different times. Any sensors that acquire waveform data, such as acceleration. None