User-Initiated Triggers

Users manually initiate data set collections via the following triggers.
|Type
|Description
|Use Case
|Where to Initiate
|Force Trigger
|Collect a data set on demand.
|Check the health of equipment.
|Click the Data Viewer button, click the Action menu , and select Force Trigger.
|Burst Mode
|Temporarily collect high resolution data on demand.
|Check the health of equipment using high resolution data.
|Click the Data Viewer button, click the Action menu , and select Collect Burst Data Sets option.