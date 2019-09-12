Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.6 Manual

Stacking Charts in the Same Viewer

Last Modified: September 12, 2019

Stack multiple charts in the same viewer.

Some viewers can display plots in separate, stacked charts within the same viewer. Complete the following steps to stack multiple charts in the same viewer.

  1. Click the Data Viewer button.
  2. In the asset tree, <Ctrl-click> or <Shift-click> multiple features to load them in the viewers.
  3. Click the Stacked Charts button on the viewer toolbar.
  4. Optional: Click the Normalize Y-Axis Scales button on the viewer toolbar to give each separate chart the same y-axis values.

