Stacking Charts in the Same Viewer

Stack multiple charts in the same viewer.
Some viewers can display plots in separate, stacked charts within the same viewer. Complete the following steps to stack multiple charts in the same viewer.
-
Click the Data Viewer
button.
-
In the asset tree, <Ctrl-click> or <Shift-click> multiple features to load them in the viewers.
-
Click the Stacked Charts
button on the viewer toolbar.
-
Optional: Click the Normalize Y-Axis Scales button on the viewer toolbar to give each separate chart the same y-axis values.