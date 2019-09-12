Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.6 Manual

Periodic and Stream Acquisitions

Version:
Last Modified: September 12, 2019

The InsightCM Server treats data acquisitions differently depending on whether they occur during any stream-enabled operating state, such as a run-up or coast-down. Any acquisition that is not part of a stream is categorized as a periodic acquisition. The following table describes some of the differences between periodic and stream acquisitions.

Acquisition Category Triggers Where to Configure Data Storage
Periodic
  • Time interval
  • Delta EU
  • Alarm set or cleared
  • Force trigger
Operating States tab on the Asset Configuration page Stored in a single data set.
Stream run-up or coast-down Operating States tab on the Asset Configuration page Stored in multiple data sets.

