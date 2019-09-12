The InsightCM Server treats data acquisitions differently depending on whether they occur during any stream-enabled operating state, such as a run-up or coast-down. Any acquisition that is not part of a stream is categorized as a periodic acquisition. The following table describes some of the differences between periodic and stream acquisitions.
|Acquisition Category
|Triggers
|Where to Configure
|Data Storage
|Periodic
|Operating States tab on the Asset Configuration page
|Stored in a single data set.
|Stream
|run-up or coast-down
|Operating States tab on the Asset Configuration page
|Stored in multiple data sets.