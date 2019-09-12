Keyboard Shortcuts

Left and right arrow keys Moves the cursor in the selected viewer between collected data sets. Double-click a viewer showing data. For the Trend Viewer, click the Annotate Data Sets button to view the data sets you can move between. Use the left and right arrow keys to move the cursor between the different data sets.

Up or down arrow keys Changes which feature data set to display in the selected viewer when two or more features are selected. Note Does not apply to the Trend viewer. Hold Ctrl and select more than one feature in the asset tree. Click within a viewer showing data. Use the up or down arrow keys to change which feature data set shows in the viewer.

Shift + left and right arrow keys Changes the cursor you select and enables you to adjust that cursor's distance from the fundamental. Note Applies only to viewers, like the Spectrum viewer, that have multiple cursors - such as, harmonic and sideband. Double-click within a viewer that has mutliple cursors to set a fundamental. Click the Cursor button and select the last cursor option to set equidistant sideband or periodic cursors. Click to set the sideband or periodic cursors. Hold Shift and use the left and right arrow keys to change which cursor you have selected. Release the Shift key and just use the right and left button to adjust the distance of the selected cursor from the fundamental.