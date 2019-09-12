Defines keyboard shortcuts that can be used on the Viewer page.
|Keyboard Shortcuts
|Description
|How to Use Shortcuts
|Left and right arrow keys
|Moves the cursor in the selected viewer between collected data sets.
|
|Up or down arrow keys
|Changes which feature data set to display in the selected viewer when two or more features are selected.
|
|Shift + left and right arrow keys
|Changes the cursor you select and enables you to adjust that cursor's distance from the fundamental.
|
|Shift + up or down arrow keys
|Changes which fault frequency is displayed on the viewer.
|