Integrating or Differentiating Data

Apply single or double integration or differentiation to acceleration, displacement, and velocity data from your viewer.

Integration button on the viewer toolbar. Click thebutton on the viewer toolbar. Select an option on the dialog box and set the cutoff for the integrations you want to perform. Click OK and the viewer will update to show the integrated or differentiated measurements.

Only the Orbit, Spectrum, Waterfall, and Waveform viewers support integration and differentiation.