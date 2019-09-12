Adding Harmonic and Sideband Cursors to Viewers

Ensure you are on the Data Viewer page by clicking thebutton.

You can enable harmonic or sideband cursor indicators in spectrum viewers. Harmonic and sideband cursors are particularly useful in analyzing and diagnosing spectrums.

To add harmonic or sideband cursors to a viewer, click the Cursor button on the viewer toolbar and select Harmonic or Sideband, then click the point on the chart where you want to place the cursor.

You can reposition the cursors by double-clicking another point on the chart, or by single-clicking the sideband or harmonic you want to select.

Available Cursor Types

The pull-down menu for the Cursor button on the viewer toolbar contains the following options.