InsightCM 3.6 Manual

Set up your first asset in software with corresponding sensors that will monitor your asset. Defining Your Assets and Sensors

Map each sensor to a specific channel on a device and group all sensors for one equipment asset into a data group for which you can configure data collection behaviors. Adding a Device to the InsightCM Server

Force an initial acquisition to test whether your system is successfully acquiring data. Updating Device Configurations

Configure a trend alarm for an asset. Configuring a Trend Alarm for an Asset