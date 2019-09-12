Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.6 Manual

InsightCM 3.6 Manual

Version:
Last Modified: September 12, 2019

The InsightCM 3.6 Manual contains guidance for setting up new condition-monitoring systems in the InsightCM web application, step-by-step instructions for customizing data collection and maintenance, information on viewing data for analysis, and troubleshooting material.

What do you want to do? Where to go
Set up your first asset in software with corresponding sensors that will monitor your asset. Defining Your Assets and Sensors
Map each sensor to a specific channel on a device and group all sensors for one equipment asset into a data group for which you can configure data collection behaviors. Adding a Device to the InsightCM Server
Force an initial acquisition to test whether your system is successfully acquiring data. Updating Device Configurations
Configure a trend alarm for an asset. Configuring a Trend Alarm for an Asset
Integrate a data historian with InsightCM software. Integrating a Data Historian

