Mapping Device Channels and Data Groups

Map each sensor to a specific channel on a device and group all sensors for one equipment asset into a data group for which you can configure data collection behaviors.
Ensure that you have
added at least one equipment asset
with sensor assets on the Asset Configuration page.
Data groups enable you to organize data from device channels monitoring the same equipment into one data event, and since each equipment asset associates with its own set of operating states, you should create one data group per equipment asset.
-
Click the Configuration pull-down
and select Devices.
-
Double-click the device whose channels you want to map to sensors.
-
In the Equipment Mapping tab, click Add/Remove.
-
Create a data group by clicking Add, selecting the equipment level asset, and clicking OK.
You should now be able to assign sensor level assets for this equipment asset to the device channels.
Tip
If you remove the Default data group from this section, your device channels will automatically be reassigned to the data group you added.
-
In the Channels section, select one of the channels, click Select Data Group, and select the one that you added from the pull-down.
-
Once you have assigned the correct data group to your channels, select a sensor asset in the asset tree panel to map the channel to that sensor asset.
-
Repeat steps 4-5 until you have mapped all the sensor assets for the data group to a channel.
Note
Not all device channels need to have a sensor mapped to them.
-
Optional: Add additional data groups to the device if you are mapping remaining channels to sensor assets associated with different equipment.
-
When you finish mapping sensors to channels, click the Validate button.
Note
The web application automatically removes any unmapped channels from the Channels table when you click Validate. Add channels to this table on the Channels tab as needed.
-
Click Back to Devices.
-
Select the device you added on the Devices tab and click Update Configuration.
Note
Your device configuration will not be applied to the device until you click Update Configuration. Update the device configuration anytime you make changes to the Asset or Device Configuration pages.