List of Features

|Feature Name
|Type
|Description
|Active Power
|MCSA
|Total input active power, in watts or kilowatts, of the motor
|Apparent Power
|MCSA
|Total input apparent power, in volt-amperes or kilovolt-amperes, of the motor
|Average Temperature
|Thermal Imaging
|The average temperature across an ROI
|Crest Factor*
|Vibration
|Delta Temperature
|Thermal Imaging
|The difference between the maximum temperatures of two or more ROIs
|Derating Factor
|MCSA
|The value to derate the motor output based on the calculated motor voltage unbalance in compliance with NEMA MG 1-2014
|Derived Peak*
|Vibration
|Effective Service Factor
|MCSA
|Efficiency
|MCSA
|Motor efficiency in percentage
|Envelope Total Power
|Vibration
|The total energy in the envelope spectrum.
|Gap
|Vibration
|The DC value of the signal
|Kurtosis
|Vibration
|
Where is the fourth central moment and is the standard deviation.
|Line Frequency
|MCSA
|Line frequency, in Hz, of the voltage bus
|Load
|MCSA
|Output load, in kilowatts or horsepower, of the motor
|Maximum Temperature
|Thermal Imaging
|The highest temperature across an ROI
|MCSA RMS
|MCSA
|The RMS values of voltage or current waveforms in volts or amperes
|MCSA Speed
|MCSA
|Motor rotational speed in revolutions per minute (RPM)
|Minimum Temperature
|Thermal Imaging
|The lowest temperature across an ROI
|Peak-Peak*
|Vibration
|The greatest positive peak minus the least negative peak
|Percent Full Load Amps
|MCSA
|Maximum RMS for motor startup currents each cycle in percentage of the full load amperes on the motor nameplate
|Percent Load
|MCSA
|Motor load, in percentage of the full load on the motor nameplate
|Phasor: Magnitude
|MCSA
|Magnitude of the fundamental phasor, in volts or amperes, of voltage or current waveforms
|Phasor: Phase
|MCSA
|Phase of the fundamental phasor, in degrees, of voltage or current waveforms
|Power Factor
|MCSA
|Power factor of the motor
|Reactive Power
|MCSA
|Total input reactive power, in volt-ampere reactives or kilovolt-ampere reactives, of the motor
|RMS*
|Vibration
|The root mean square of the signal
|Rotor Bar Sideband
|MCSA
|Maximum magnitude, in decibels, of rotor bar sideband harmonics. The decibel reference is the fundamental component magnitude in the spectrum
|Smax
|Vibration
|The maximum value of shaft vibration in two dimensions. This feature is available only for displacement sensors that are part of a pair of orthogonal probes. NI InsightCM Server also requires that each sensor in a pair have the following properties configured on the Properties tab of the Asset Configuration page. Otherwise, NI InsightCM Server logs an error value (-1, by default).
where S1 is the instantaneous value of the shaft displacement
SA1 is the time-dependent measurement from one sensor in the pair
SB1 is the time-dependent measurement from the other sensor
|Startup Peak Amps
|MCSA
|Maximum instantaneous peak value, in amperes, of startup motor currents
|Startup Time
|MCSA
|Time duration, in seconds, for the motor to remain in startup state
|Temperature
|Vibration
|N/A
|Torque
|MCSA
|Output torque, in Newton meters or pound-foot, of the motor
|Torque Ripple
|MCSA
|Total Power in Band
|EMSA
|The spectral energy in all frequency ranges
|True Peak
|Vibration
|The absolute value of the greatest positive peak or the least negative peak, whichever is greater
|Unbalance
|MCSA
|Unbalance, in percentage, of three-phase voltage buses or three-phase motor currents in compliance with NEMA MG 1-2014
|*The data is AC-coupled for the purpose of calculating this feature. If a sensor is configured as DC-coupled, the InsightCM Server AC couples its data for the purpose of calculating these features.
|Name
|Toolkit Required
|Additional Explanation
|1x Magnitude
|Vibration
|The sum of the spectrum bins from 0.8x to 1.2x the speed.
|2x Magnitude
|Vibration
|The sum of the spectrum bins from 1.8x to 2.2x the speed.
|1x Phase
|Vibration
|The phase of the 1x component of the signal.
|2x Phase
|Vibration
|The phase of the 2x component of the signal.
|Asynchronous
|Vibration
|The spectral energy that is above 1x running speed and is not synchronous.
|EMSA Spectral Band
|EMSA
|The spectral energy between start and stop frequencies.
|Envelope Spectral Band
|Vibration
|The sum of energy from the envelope spectrum.
|High Frequency
|Vibration
|The sum of the spectrum bins from 1000 Hz to the maximum frequency value.
|Non-synchronous
|Vibration
|The spectral energy that is not at integer multiples of running speed but is above 1x running speed.
|Order Domain Spectral Band
|Vibration
|The sum of energy from the order spectrum.
|Subsynchronous
|Vibration
|The sum of the spectrum bins from 0.2x to 0.8x the speed.
|Synchronous
|Vibration
|The spectral energy at integer multiples of running speed.
|Residual
|Vibration
| A measure of the energy left in a signal after you remove the energy from all other spectral bands calculated for the sensor. For examples of this calculation, refer to the examples. Residual spectral bands apply to a specific domain only, so the NI InsightCM web application requires you to choose the domain. For example, consider that you assign the acceleration Residual band to a sensor. The value of the band is the energy left after removing the energy from other spectral bands in the acceleration domain only. Therefore, if single integration is enabled, the acceleration Residual band factors in energy removed from a 1x Magnitude spectral band whose units are g rms, but not from a 1x Magnitude spectral band in the velocity domain whose units are ips rms.
Note
|User-Defined
|Vibration
|The sum of energy from a spectrum where the bands are defined by the user.
The following table shows examples of the residual energy a device calculates given the energy in the signal and the energy in the other spectral bands the device calculates for the domain.
|Energy in Signal
|Other Spectral Bands
|Residual Value
|At 1x, 2x, and 3x the running speed
|1x Magnitude
|All the energy from the 2x and 3x components of the signal.
|At 1x, 2x, and 3x the running speed
|The energy from the 3x component of the signal.
|At 1x, 2x, and 3x the running speed
|Zero
|At 1x, 2x, and 3x the running speed
|A custom spectral band from 0.8 to 3.2 orders
|Zero
|At 1x, 2x, and 3x the running speed of 60 Hz
|A custom spectral band from 50 Hz to 70 Hz
|All the energy from the 2x and 3x components of the signal