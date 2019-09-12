List of Features

Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.6 Manual

Last Modified: September 12, 2019
An important part of the configuration for an asset is the lists of features that InsightCM calculates each time the asset collects data. You can review and configure the list for a given asset on the Features tab of the Asset Configuration page.
spd-note-note
Note  

You cannot edit pre-configured features - only features that you add to an asset or an asset type.

Feature Name Type Description
Active Power MCSA Total input active power, in watts or kilowatts, of the motor
Apparent Power MCSA Total input apparent power, in volt-amperes or kilovolt-amperes, of the motor
Average Temperature Thermal Imaging The average temperature across an ROI
Crest Factor* Vibration
Delta Temperature Thermal Imaging The difference between the maximum temperatures of two or more ROIs
Derating Factor MCSA The value to derate the motor output based on the calculated motor voltage unbalance in compliance with NEMA MG 1-2014
Derived Peak* Vibration
Effective Service Factor MCSA
Efficiency MCSA Motor efficiency in percentage
Envelope Total Power Vibration The total energy in the envelope spectrum.
Gap Vibration The DC value of the signal
Kurtosis Vibration

Where is the fourth central moment and is the standard deviation.

Line Frequency MCSA Line frequency, in Hz, of the voltage bus
Load MCSA Output load, in kilowatts or horsepower, of the motor
Maximum Temperature Thermal Imaging The highest temperature across an ROI
MCSA RMS MCSA The RMS values of voltage or current waveforms in volts or amperes
MCSA Speed MCSA Motor rotational speed in revolutions per minute (RPM)
Minimum Temperature Thermal Imaging The lowest temperature across an ROI
Peak-Peak* Vibration The greatest positive peak minus the least negative peak
Percent Full Load Amps MCSA Maximum RMS for motor startup currents each cycle in percentage of the full load amperes on the motor nameplate
Percent Load MCSA Motor load, in percentage of the full load on the motor nameplate
Phasor: Magnitude MCSA Magnitude of the fundamental phasor, in volts or amperes, of voltage or current waveforms
Phasor: Phase MCSA Phase of the fundamental phasor, in degrees, of voltage or current waveforms
Power Factor MCSA Power factor of the motor
Reactive Power MCSA Total input reactive power, in volt-ampere reactives or kilovolt-ampere reactives, of the motor
RMS* Vibration The root mean square of the signal
Rotor Bar Sideband MCSA Maximum magnitude, in decibels, of rotor bar sideband harmonics. The decibel reference is the fundamental component magnitude in the spectrum
Smax Vibration The maximum value of shaft vibration in two dimensions. This feature is available only for displacement sensors that are part of a pair of orthogonal probes. NI InsightCM Server also requires that each sensor in a pair have the following properties configured on the Properties tab of the Asset Configuration page. Otherwise, NI InsightCM Server logs an error value (-1, by default).
  • The Pair Sensor field must specify the name of the other sensor.
  • The Unit field for each sensor must match.
Smax is the result of the following equation, which complies with the ISO 79194:1996(E) standard.

where S1 is the instantaneous value of the shaft displacement

SA1 is the time-dependent measurement from one sensor in the pair

SB1 is the time-dependent measurement from the other sensor

Startup Peak Amps MCSA Maximum instantaneous peak value, in amperes, of startup motor currents
Startup Time MCSA Time duration, in seconds, for the motor to remain in startup state
Temperature Vibration N/A
Torque MCSA Output torque, in Newton meters or pound-foot, of the motor
Torque Ripple MCSA
Total Power in Band EMSA The spectral energy in all frequency ranges
spd-note-note
Note  

Use the Remove Spurs property for this feature to ensure that feature calculations do not include spikes.

True Peak Vibration The absolute value of the greatest positive peak or the least negative peak, whichever is greater
Unbalance MCSA Unbalance, in percentage, of three-phase voltage buses or three-phase motor currents in compliance with NEMA MG 1-2014
*The data is AC-coupled for the purpose of calculating this feature. If a sensor is configured as DC-coupled, the InsightCM Server AC couples its data for the purpose of calculating these features.
Table 1. Spectral Bands
Name Toolkit Required Additional Explanation
1x Magnitude Vibration The sum of the spectrum bins from 0.8x to 1.2x the speed.
2x Magnitude Vibration The sum of the spectrum bins from 1.8x to 2.2x the speed.
1x Phase Vibration The phase of the 1x component of the signal.
2x Phase Vibration The phase of the 2x component of the signal.
Asynchronous Vibration The spectral energy that is above 1x running speed and is not synchronous.
EMSA Spectral Band EMSA The spectral energy between start and stop frequencies.
spd-note-note
Note  

Use the Remove Spurs property for this feature to ensure that feature calculations do not include spikes.

Envelope Spectral Band Vibration The sum of energy from the envelope spectrum.
High Frequency Vibration The sum of the spectrum bins from 1000 Hz to the maximum frequency value.
Non-synchronous Vibration The spectral energy that is not at integer multiples of running speed but is above 1x running speed.
Order Domain Spectral Band Vibration The sum of energy from the order spectrum.
Subsynchronous Vibration The sum of the spectrum bins from 0.2x to 0.8x the speed.
Synchronous Vibration The spectral energy at integer multiples of running speed.
Residual Vibration A measure of the energy left in a signal after you remove the energy from all other spectral bands calculated for the sensor. For examples of this calculation, refer to the examples. Residual spectral bands apply to a specific domain only, so the NI InsightCM web application requires you to choose the domain. For example, consider that you assign the acceleration Residual band to a sensor. The value of the band is the energy left after removing the energy from other spectral bands in the acceleration domain only. Therefore, if single integration is enabled, the acceleration Residual band factors in energy removed from a 1x Magnitude spectral band whose units are g rms, but not from a 1x Magnitude spectral band in the velocity domain whose units are ips rms.
spd-note-note
Note  
  • You can add one Residual spectral band for each domain to a sensor.
  • Any phase spectral bands are not part of calculating the Residual spectral band.
  • If a sensor contains spectral bands that overlap, the algorithm removes the energy from the overlapping region only once. Therefore, the value of residual spectral bands is always greater than or equal to zero.
  • The residual calculation accounts for the subsynchronous spectral band.
User-Defined Vibration The sum of energy from a spectrum where the bands are defined by the user.
Table 2. Examples of Residual Spectral Band Values

The following table shows examples of the residual energy a device calculates given the energy in the signal and the energy in the other spectral bands the device calculates for the domain.

Energy in Signal Other Spectral Bands Residual Value
At 1x, 2x, and 3x the running speed 1x Magnitude All the energy from the 2x and 3x components of the signal.
At 1x, 2x, and 3x the running speed
  • 1x Magnitude
  • 2x Magnitude
The energy from the 3x component of the signal.
At 1x, 2x, and 3x the running speed
  • 1x Magnitude
  • 2x Magnitude
  • A custom spectral band for 3x magnitude
Zero
At 1x, 2x, and 3x the running speed A custom spectral band from 0.8 to 3.2 orders Zero
At 1x, 2x, and 3x the running speed of 60 Hz A custom spectral band from 50 Hz to 70 Hz All the energy from the 2x and 3x components of the signal

