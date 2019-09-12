Setting up Equipment Assets

Equipment Select this equipment type if your asset will be monitored by an EMSA device.

Motor (MCSA) Select this equipment type if your asset will be monitored by an MMS device. You will need to configure a Voltage Bus to the Group Properties of this equipment type.

Rotating Equipment (Data Source) Rotating Equipment (Fixed Speed) Rotating Equipment (Tachometer) Select these equipment types if your asset will be monitored by a CMS device.

Voltage Bus Select this equipment type if you have added a Motor asset. This asset will need to be configured to the Group Properties of a Motor asset.