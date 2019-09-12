Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.6 Manual

Configuring Units of Data

Version:
Last Modified: July 23, 2019

Control which units of data you configure a channel to acquire.

The default setting for units in the web application is imperial. Refer the InsightCM readme for instructions to switch units from imperial to metric.
Note  

Each sensor type, such as accelerometer and velocity, can have one or more allowed units. The units allowed for a sensor type also control in what units features and spectral bands can be calculated.

Allow or restrict specific units for channels with a specific measurement type.
  1. Select a row in the table.
  2. Click the Add Unit or Remove Unit buttons.

