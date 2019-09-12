Configuring Units of Data

Control which units of data you configure a channel to acquire.
The default setting for units in the web application is imperial. Refer the InsightCM readme for instructions to switch units from imperial to metric.
Note
Each sensor type, such as accelerometer and velocity, can have one or more allowed units. The units allowed for a sensor type also control in what units features and spectral bands can be calculated.
Allow or restrict specific units for channels with a specific measurement type.
-
Select a row in the table.
-
Click the Add Unit or Remove Unit buttons.