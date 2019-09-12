Permission-Based Access to the Web Application

The server implements authentication for users by providing permissions to groups of users. Permissions serve as access rights that control the ability of the users to view or make changes to specific pages in the web application. Therefore, you might not see pages, tabs, or components described in this help system, or you might not be able to edit particular settings. When possible, this help system documents the permissions required to perform actions so you can seek assistance from a user who possesses the required permissions.