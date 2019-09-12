Operating States

Use operating states to set different collection settings and/or alarm levels for your assets.

For many assets, it is useful to define discrete operating states that have different collection settings and/or alarm levels. For example, if a motor is running, you may want to collect data more frequently than when the motor is idle or off. Consider the following turbine which has a tachometer sensor with a speed feature.

Operating States Settings Run-Up Enter state when RPM rises above 200

Collect a data set every 30 seconds

Write data sets whose length is 10 seconds

Exit state when speed is above 1200 RPM for 20 seconds or speed is less than 200 RPM for 20 seconds Default Collect a data set once per hour

Write data sets whose length is 4 seconds, including 1 seconds of pre-trigger data

Transitions Between Operating States

Defining an operating state for unique equipment conditions allows the device to dynamically switch between collection behaviors. As the Run-Up operating state in the previous example shows, operating states express a condition to enter the state and a condition to exit the state. While in the state, the collection settings and conditions can be configured differently than when the asset is in the default state.

How Operating States Affect Data Visualization

The metadata pane on the Data Viewer page displays the operating state that was active when the device collected the data.