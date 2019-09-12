Methods for Initiating Data Set Collection

NI Monitoring Devices continuously or wirelessly monitor data from equipment. However, these devices collect and log data only when initiated by one of several types of triggers.Use one of the following triggers to collect and log data.
Either the software on the devices or the server automatically initiates a data set collection when the following triggers fire.
|Type
|Description
|Where to Configure
|Time Interval
|Collect a data set at specific times of day or intervals of time. Ensure that trends are complete enough to provide a useful display of machine conditions.
|Operating States tab on the Asset Configuration page
|Delta EU
|Collect a data set when a feature or spectral band value changes by a specified amount. Ensure data is collected at the time that a rapid change in measurements occurs.
|Enter Condition
|Collect a data set when the enter condition for an operating state is met. View the measurements from the time that equipment changed its status.
|Exit Condition
|Collect a data set when the exit condition for the operating state is met. View the measurements from the time that equipment changed its status.
|Alarm Set
|Collect a data set whenever an alarm condition is met. Access data from the time an alarm condition occurred.
|Alarms page
|Alarm Clears
|Collect a data set whenever an alarm clears. Access trend point data from the time an alarm condition ends.
|Burst Mode
|Collect high-resolution data sets at specific times of day or intervals of time. Troubleshoot equipment with data that may indicate an issue.
|Device Properties tab on a device's configuration page
The variety of triggers available in the InsightCM Server means that devices can perform collections more frequently than the standard time-based intervals. Consider a device whose configuration includes the following settings.