Methods for Initiating Data Set Collection

NI Monitoring Devices continuously or wirelessly monitor data from equipment. However, these devices collect and log data only when initiated by one of several types of triggers.

Automatic Triggers

Use one of the following triggers to collect and log data.

Either the software on the devices or the server automatically initiates a data set collection when the following triggers fire.

Use Case Type Description Where to Configure Time Interval Collect a data set at specific times of day or intervals of time. Ensure that trends are complete enough to provide a useful display of machine conditions. Operating States tab on the Asset Configuration page Delta EU Collect a data set when a feature or spectral band value changes by a specified amount. Ensure data is collected at the time that a rapid change in measurements occurs. Enter Condition Collect a data set when the enter condition for an operating state is met. View the measurements from the time that equipment changed its status. Exit Condition Collect a data set when the exit condition for the operating state is met. View the measurements from the time that equipment changed its status. Alarm Set Collect a data set whenever an alarm condition is met. Access data from the time an alarm condition occurred. Note Data sets are sent to the server only when the threshold for new maximum severity is crossed. Otherwise, only trend points are sent to the server, including when an alarm clears. Alarms page Alarm Clears Collect a data set whenever an alarm clears. Access trend point data from the time an alarm condition ends. Burst Mode Collect high-resolution data sets at specific times of day or intervals of time. Troubleshoot equipment with data that may indicate an issue. Device Properties tab on a device's configuration page