Gating Conditions for Data Sets and Tags

Use gating conditions to prevent data from being acquired when the condition is not met.

When you enable a gating condition for an operating state, the server evaluates each data set collected under that operating state to see if the gating condition is true. For example, you might want to store data sets only when the equipment is running as indicated by an RMS above 0.1 g. If the gating condition is true for a data set, the server stores the data set. Otherwise, the server discards the data set.

Note  

Force trigger always stores a data set and ignores gate conditions.

Trigger Type Evaluated
Time
Delta EU
Alarm
Force
Note  

The gating conditions set for an operating state do not affect burst mode data sets. Instead, burst mode data sets are evaluated for gating conditions set in the Burst Mode Collection Conditions section on the Device Properties tab of the Device Configuration page.

