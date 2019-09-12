Trend Rule Conditions

Review trend alarm rule conditions in a variety of ways.
Click the Navigation menu
»Alarms»Trend Rules.
This tab lists every rule that devices are configured to evaluate for alarm conditions. This tab also provides access to information about past instances in which alarms were set for each alarm rule.
Select an alarm and click the Edit button. Refer to Configuring a Trend Alarm Rule on an Asset for more information about the configuration options for rules.
Tip
Double-click a rule in the rule table to update its configuration.
All information in the alarm rules table—including rules on other pages—is included when you export the asset spreadsheet.
See a record of every time a specific trend alarm was set, cleared, and acknowledged. Select an alarm and click History in the View menu
