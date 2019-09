Update the device configuration to apply any changes you have made on other pages with the InsightCM web application. Click the Configuration pull-down and select Devices. Select one or more devices. Click the Update Configuration button at the top of the tab.

Change settings in a device configuration (i.e. endpoints, data groups, channel mapping, sample rate, hardware configuration, etc.). Click the Configuration pull-down and select Devices. Double-click a device to open its Device Configuration page. Configure the settings you want to modify using the tabs in this device's configuration page.

Restore the device to its original application image.1 Click the Configuration pull-down and select Devices. Select a device. Select the Action menu »Reset to Factory Default.