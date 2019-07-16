Logging Important Event Details

Log important event details about the InsightCM Server system using tracepoints. Use the details of important data events recorded in the log to help you or a technician troubleshoot.A tracepoint is a flag that, when enabled, instructs the server to log messages about when particular events occur. For example, the Storage.MajorOps tracepoint flags events related to file I/O. Review a dynamic list of tracepoints that update as tracepoints become available.
Exceptions work differently depending on whether the tracepoint is enabled or disabled.
Exceptions are useful for storing tracepoint information from a select number of devices instead of all devices.
For example, if you only care about a specific device that is experiencing issues rather than every device in the system, you might disable the Device.SystemEvent.Level1 tracepoint. Additionally, you might create an exception for the one device you are interested in tracking so that the server generates messages for any events that device might have. Exceptions are case-sensitive, so when you add an exception, enter the exact device name.
This is not a complete list of all available tracepoints.
|Tracepoint Name
|Tracepoint Description
|Use Case
|Authentication.Srptracing
|Reports about operations related to authenticating device credentials.
|You are bringing devices online and troubleshooting connection issues.
|Provisioning.StateChange
|Each time a device tries to connect, reports specific issues related to the device status, such as the software configuration or application being out of date.
|Transceiver.Connections
|Reports when devices connect, disconnect, or become authorized to connect to the InsightCM Server.
|Device.FileManager.SendData
|Reports when device sends data events to the server.
|See when a device sends data to the server.
|DataStorage.MajorOps
|Reports general operations for storing data events.
|Monitor the server receiving data events from devices.
|PIHistorian.TagWritten
|Reports whenever NI InsightCM Server writes a value to the PI software.
|You want to monitor activity by historian software.