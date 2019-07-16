Transceiver (Options)

Use this section to define the identity of the server machine so your device can reliably locate the server. Transceiver properties also determine what information the cRIO connection info files contain.

Click the Alternate IP Addresses button.

In the dialog box that displays, you can see all the possible addresses for your server. Copy the address if you want to use as your hostname. If your server has a static IP address or you don't expect your server IP address to change, copy the IP address to use as the hostname.

If you are using a DNS server on your network and you expect your server IP address to change, copy the fully qualified server name to use as the hostname. The server name dynamically links to the server IP address even if it changes. However, using the server name is less reliable than using the IP address. Only use this option in cases where using the IP address is impractical.

Paste the address that you copied in the previous step into the Hostname field.

If you want the transceiver to use the address that you specified in the Hostname field rather than the default IP address to locate the server, disable the Use IP Address checkbox. When you save the server settings, the Transceiver field value automatically updates to match the Hostname field value.