Opening Required Ports to Communication

Open required network communication ports to access the user interface of the web application and to begin data collection.

Note The installer attempts to open these ports for the user.

Note Refer to the version-specific release documentation for more recommendations regarding the installation and use of the InsightCM web application.

Review the following table of ports and the details provided for each to determine which ones in particular you need to unlock.

Have InsightCM installed on your machine. After you have installed the web application, you will need to open required ports to access the user interface. Without unlocking the necessary ports, you will be unable to configure your assets and devices or to begin data collection.Complete the following steps to open the ports you need according to your monitoring needs.

Port Type Description Details 82 * TCP (inbound and outbound) HTTP Web Application Not required if enabling connection to the web application via SSL. 482* TCP (inbound and outbound) HTTPS Web Application Only required if enabling connection to the web application via SSL. 5353 UDP (inbound) InsightCM Device Communication Used to find devices on the server's subnet. Only affects the functionality of the "Browse" button when adding devices. 5672 TCP (inbound and outbound) InsightCM Internal Service Communication Only necessary if using the SDK to communicate with the server form another device. 6343** TCP (inbound and outbound) InsightCM Device Communication None. 8002 TCP (inbound and outbound) InsightCM Device Communication None. 49580 ** TCP (inbound and outbound) InsightCM OPC Historian Communication Needs to be opened in the firewall in order for the OPC server to communicate out. 3580 TCP (outbound) Application Image Deployment None. 80 TCP (outbound) Application Image Deployment None. *Configurable through IIS **Configurable through InsightCM