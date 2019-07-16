List of InsightCM Web Application Permissions

Permissions determine which features in the web application users can access when they log in. Assigning permissions to a user is a two-step process: creating a role with the desired permissions, and then mapping a user to the role.
The following list describes the permissions you can assign to web application roles:
alarm_edit
|Features
|Locations Affected
|Enables access to the Acknowledge button on the Active Trend Alarms and Active Spectral Alarms tabs of the Alarms page.
|
-
navigation menu
»Alarms»Active Trend
-
navigation menu
»Alarms»Active Spectral
|Displays option to force clear alarms.
|
-
navigation menu
»Alarms»Active Trend»Action menu»Force Clear
-
navigation menu
»Alarms»Active Spectral»Action menu»Force Clear
|Enables access to the Add Annotation button for spectral alarms.
|navigation menu
»Alarms»Active Spectral and double-click an alarm instance.
alarm_rule_edit
|Features
|Locations Affected
|Allows the user to add, edit, and remove trend alarm rules.
|
-
Asset Configuration page»Trend Alarms tab
-
Alarms page»Trend Rules tab»Action menu»History
asset_delete
Other permissions required: asset_edit, dataEvent_delete
|Features
|Locations Affected
|Enables access to the Remove with descendants, Remove and promote descendants, and Open Device Configuration options in the right-click menu within the asset tree and enables the Remove button above the asset tree.
|Asset Configuration page
|Enables access to the Remove button on the Devices tab.
|Device Configuration page
asset_batch_edit
Other permissions required: asset_edit
|Features
|Locations Affected
|Allow users to add, edit, and remove features.
| Navigation menu
»System»Features
|Allows users to add and remove units for features.
| Navigation menu
»System»Units
|Allows the user to edit asset definitions.
|Asset Configuration page»Action menu
»Edit Asset Definitions
|Allows users to import asset spreadsheets.
|Asset Configuration page»Action menu
»Import/Export»Import Asset Spreadsheet.
|Allows users to import device spreadsheets.
|Device Configuration page»Action menu
»Import/Export»Import Devices Spreadsheet.
asset_edit
Other permissions required: device_troubleshooting, alarm_edit, alarm_rule_edit
|Features
|Locations Affected
|Allows user to add to and edit names and locations in the asset tree.
|Asset Configuration page
|Displays option to disable an asset.
|Asset Configuration pages»asset tree
|Allows user to apply, edit, import, export, or remove an asset template.
|Asset Configuration page»Action menu
»Manage Templates
|Allows the users to add and edit fault frequencies.
|Asset Configuration page»right-click menu for a selected asset
|Allows the user to import and export asset definition files.
|Asset Definition Editor»Action menu
|Allows the user to create and reset trend baselines.
|Data Viewer
»Trend viewer»Action menu
|Allows the user to create data event baselines.
|Data Viewer
»Trend viewer»Action menu
|Allows user to edit device configurations.
|Device Configuration page
|Allows user to change the device name that appears throughout the NI InsightCM web application.
|Device Configuration page»Action menu
|Enables access to the Update Application button.
|Device Configuration page»Software tab
|Displays option to disable the device so the device does not try to contact the server or transfer data events.
|Device-related pages»Action menu
|Displays option to upload, download, and delete devices applications and firmware.
| Navigation menu
»Utilities»Package Management
|Allows users to edit the Auto-Configuration section of the Options dialog box.
| Navigation menu
»Options»Auto-Configuration
dataEvent_delete
|Features
|Locations Affected
|Allows users to set aging options for data events and streams in the Options dialog box.
| Navigation menu
»Options»Periodic Aging Strategy OR Streaming Aging Strategy
|Allows users to delete data events and streams from NI InsightCM Server.
|Data Viewer
»Action menu
»Data Events
device_troubleshooting
|Features
|Locations Affected
|Displays option to reboot a device.
|Device Configuration page»Action menu
|Displays option to reset the connection information for the device.
|Device Configuration page»Action menu
historian_edit
|Features
|Locations Affected
| Allows user to perform tasks on the Historian page, including the following:
-
Add, edit, remove, import, and export PI point mappings
-
Add and apply point name patterns
-
Edit custom feature names
|Navigation menu
»System»Historian page
icm_show
|Features
|Locations Affected
|Allows user to view only data and configurations.
Note
This permission is granted with all other permissions.
| The entire web client.
notification_report
|Features
|Locations Affected
|Allows users to add, edit, and remove only email address groups.
|Navigation menu
»Options»Notifications»Address Groups
|Allows users to configure only daily notification reports.
|Navigation menu
»Options»Notifications»Daily Reports
serverSettings_edit
|Features
|Locations Affected
|Allows user to edit all of the Server Settings section of the Options dialog box.
|Navigation menu
»Options»Server Settings
|Allows user to edit the Security section of the Options dialog box.
|Navigation menu
»Options»Security
|Allows user to edit spectral alarm rules.
| Navigation menu
»Alarms»Spectral Rules