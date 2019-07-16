List of InsightCM Web Application Permissions

Permissions determine which features in the web application users can access when they log in. Assigning permissions to a user is a two-step process: creating a role with the desired permissions, and then mapping a user to the role.

Note If you have LDAP configured but have no explicit permissions assigned to your role, you will be unable to log in to InsightCM. Refer to Integrating InsightCM with Windows Active Directory for more information.

The following list describes the permissions you can assign to web application roles:

alarm_edit

Features Locations Affected Enables access to the Acknowledge button on the Active Trend Alarms and Active Spectral Alarms tabs of the Alarms page. navigation menu »Alarms»Active Trend

navigation menu »Alarms»Active Spectral Displays option to force clear alarms. navigation menu »Alarms»Active Trend»Action menu» Force Clear

menu» navigation menu »Alarms»Active Spectral»Action menu»Force Clear Enables access to the Add Annotation button for spectral alarms. navigation menu »Alarms»Active Spectral and double-click an alarm instance.

alarm_rule_edit

Features Locations Affected Allows the user to add, edit, and remove trend alarm rules. Asset Configuration page» Trend Alarms tab

tab Alarms page»Trend Rules tab»Action menu»History

asset_delete

Other permissions required: asset_edit, dataEvent_delete

Features Locations Affected Enables access to the Remove with descendants, Remove and promote descendants, and Open Device Configuration options in the right-click menu within the asset tree and enables the Remove button above the asset tree. Asset Configuration page Enables access to the Remove button on the Devices tab. Device Configuration page

asset_batch_edit

Other permissions required: asset_edit

Features Locations Affected Allow users to add, edit, and remove features. Navigation menu »System»Features Allows users to add and remove units for features. Navigation menu »System»Units Allows the user to edit asset definitions. Asset Configuration page»Action menu »Edit Asset Definitions Allows users to import asset spreadsheets. Asset Configuration page»Action menu »Import/Export»Import Asset Spreadsheet. Allows users to import device spreadsheets. Device Configuration page»Action menu »Import/Export»Import Devices Spreadsheet.

asset_edit

Other permissions required: device_troubleshooting, alarm_edit, alarm_rule_edit

Features Locations Affected Allows user to add to and edit names and locations in the asset tree. Asset Configuration page Displays option to disable an asset. Asset Configuration pages»asset tree Allows user to apply, edit, import, export, or remove an asset template. Asset Configuration page»Action menu »Manage Templates Allows the users to add and edit fault frequencies. Asset Configuration page»right-click menu for a selected asset Allows the user to import and export asset definition files. Asset Definition Editor»Action menu Allows the user to create and reset trend baselines. Data Viewer »Trend viewer»Action menu Allows the user to create data event baselines. Data Viewer »Trend viewer»Action menu Allows user to edit device configurations. Device Configuration page Allows user to change the device name that appears throughout the NI InsightCM web application. Device Configuration page»Action menu Enables access to the Update Application button. Device Configuration page»Software tab Displays option to disable the device so the device does not try to contact the server or transfer data events. Device-related pages»Action menu Displays option to upload, download, and delete devices applications and firmware. Navigation menu »Utilities»Package Management Allows users to edit the Auto-Configuration section of the Options dialog box. Navigation menu »Options»Auto-Configuration

dataEvent_delete

Features Locations Affected Allows users to set aging options for data events and streams in the Options dialog box. Navigation menu »Options»Periodic Aging Strategy OR Streaming Aging Strategy Allows users to delete data events and streams from NI InsightCM Server. Data Viewer »Action menu »Data Events

device_troubleshooting

Features Locations Affected Displays option to reboot a device. Device Configuration page»Action menu Displays option to reset the connection information for the device. Device Configuration page»Action menu

historian_edit

Features Locations Affected Allows user to perform tasks on the Historian page, including the following: Add, edit, remove, import, and export PI point mappings

Add and apply point name patterns

Edit custom feature names Navigation menu »System»Historian page

icm_show

Features Locations Affected Allows user to view only data and configurations. Note This permission is granted with all other permissions. The entire web client.

notification_report

Features Locations Affected Allows users to add, edit, and remove only email address groups. Navigation menu »Options»Notifications»Address Groups Allows users to configure only daily notification reports. Navigation menu »Options»Notifications»Daily Reports

serverSettings_edit