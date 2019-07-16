Enabling Connections to the NI InsightCM Web Application via SSL

By default, users do not need to access the NI InsightCM web application via a Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) connection. However, if you want to allow or require SSL connections, this topic contains instructions for implementing this feature.

Enabling SSL Connections to the Web Application

Before you begin: Create an SSL certificate. The InsightCM Server provides a placeholder SSL certificate that you need to replace with your own. If you use the placeholder certificate, browsers display certificate errors when you access the web application.

Open the Internet Information Services (IIS) Manager application from the Windows start menu. In the Connections tree, expand the node that represents the server machine. Expand the Sites node and select the InsightCM node. In the Actions pane, click the Bindings link. In the Site Bindings dialog box, select the https item, and then click the Edit button. Notice the SSL certificate pull-down menu displays a default certificate with the text PLEASE REPLACE ME. Select an SSL certificate you created instead. Click OK in the Edit Site Binding dialog box and then click Close to return to IIS Manager. Complete the following steps to enable SSL connections to the web application.

After you complete this procedure, the following conditions describe the state of the web application.

Users can access the web application via the following URLs: //serverDNSHostname and https://serverIpAddress .

and . Users also can still access the web application through non-SSL (HTTP) connections. To require SSL connections, refer to the next section.

You can now integrate the web application with the Windows Active Directory service to require users to log in to the web application with Windows account credentials.

Requiring SSL Connections

After you apply an SSL certificate to the https site binding, users can still browse and open the web application using an http connection. Complete the following steps to require SSL connections.