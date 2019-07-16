Creating PI Point Names Automatically

Complete the following steps to create a point name pattern you can apply to mappings to automatically generate point names. This feature is useful for quickly creating point names according to a standard format.

and select System»Historian. Expand the navigation menu and select

On the Point Name Patterns tab, select an asset and click the Edit button.

Enter the static text and tokens you want the NI InsightCM web application to replace with dynamic information about the tag source. The following list contains tokens you can include in point name patterns. Surround each token with curly braces, as shown. Asset name values are static within PI point and source names. If you change the name of an asset, PI point and source names do not reflect the change. {name} —Asset name

{path} —Asset path including all parent assets

{feat} —Feature or spectral band name You can replace the names of features and spectral bands in the InsightCM Server with custom names.

{unit} —Units of the feature or spectral band



Select the combination of asset type and measurement type of the tags to which you want to apply the pattern.

On the Point Mappings tab, click Add.

In the resulting dialog box, select the assets to which you want to apply point mappings.

Click Preview to ensure that the PI tag names look the way you expect.