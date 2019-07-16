Configuring Your Server Fleet

Configure your server fleet using the corresponding .json file that installed to your server with InsightCM.
Open File Explorer and navigate to C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\InsightCM 3.0\Fleet.
Find the Example.json file and create a copy of the file for each additional InsightCM server that you would like to add to your fleet.
Rename each file with a descriptive file name and modify each line category according to information for each server you are adding to your fleet.
"Name" : "Example",
"Host": "localhost",
"User": "Messagebusconfiguration.json>Username",
"Password": "Messagebusconfiguration.json>Password",
"Port": 82
Note
You can find the Username and Password information in the Messagebusconfiguration.json file for each server you are adding to your fleet. This file is located in the C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\InsightCM 3.0\ folder of each server.
Once you have created and modified a copy of the Example.json file for each server, restart InsightCM 3.4 service and log into the web application. You should see a new Fleet tab added to your main dashboard.