Watching a Live Stream

View streams from all equipment or from one equipment as streams begin.When a stream-enabled operating state is in progress, data viewers can display live trends and measurements as devices acquire data from equipment. Choose one of the following ways to begin viewing a stream.
If necessary, the Data Viewer page automatically switches to Stream Data mode so you can access viewers and other features that are useful for analyzing stream data. When a stream begins, the viewers automatically begin updating with data. If a stream is not in progress, the viewers remain empty. The Subscribe to Stream button is disabled until you select a piece of equipment with a stream-enabled operating state in the asset tree.