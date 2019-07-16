Viewers

Viewers contain charts in which you analyze data from sensors, and trends in features calculated from sensor data.

For example, waveform is sensor data of acceleration values from an accelerometer, and the RMS value is a feature for which you can calculate trends from the waveform. The workspace provides viewers for both waveform and trend data.

Trend viewer —Displays trends in features over time. The workspace always contains a single Trend viewer in the top row.

Sensor data viewers —Display raw sensor data as waveforms, spectrums, orbits, and other sensor data types. The workspace can contain as many or as few sensor data viewers as you want.

Relationship Between Feature Trends and Sensor Data

Note The peak may not be a point represented on the graph because it may fall between two recorded points.

The callout numbers on the following workspace show the relationship between sensor data and trends.