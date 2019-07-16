Viewing Historical Data

To start analyzing historical periodic data, load a feature in the Trend viewer. You can then load the corresponding data set in a waveform, spectrum, or other sensor data viewer. In other words, the Trend viewer serves as a master viewer for the workspace because you load and browse feature trends to see sensor data.
Complete the following steps to load a trend and view the sensor data that comprise the trend:
-
Click the Data Viewer
button.
-
Select an asset feature to load its data in the Trend viewer. To load data from multiple features in the Trend viewer, <Ctrl-click> to select multiple features or <Shift-click> to select a range of features.
-
Click the Annotate Data Sets button on the Trend viewer toolbar to flag trend points that have data sets associated with them.
-
Double-click a point on the trend plot that has a data set. The sensor data viewers update corresponding to the data set for that trend value. If a viewer remains empty, it might not support the sensor whose features you loaded. Refer to Unsupported Sensors for Sensor Data Viewers.
The following workspace shows the result of selecting a feature from the asset tree. Notice the trend plot includes a point for each acquisition over a period of several days. The waveform and Spectrum viewers display the sensor data acquired at the position of the cursor within the Trend viewer.
-
[SPLIT]Unsupported Sensors for Sensor Data Viewers:Some sensor data viewers display data only when the Trend viewer contains features from certain sensors. Consider the following examples:
-
Waveform and Spectrum viewers support sensors that acquire waveforms rather than single-point measurements such as temperature.
-
The Orbit viewer supports only pairs of displacement sensors connected to orthogonal probes that have the same tachometer reference. In this situation, sensor data viewers remain empty until you load features from supported sensors in the Trend viewer. Refer to Available Viewers and Options for Configuring Them for sensor support considerations for each viewer.
-
[SPLIT]Conditions Where Data is Unavailable:Although you have access to all data stored on the NI InsightCM Server, the following factors can affect your ability to load the data:
-
In Periodic Data mode, the Trend viewer has a time-range property that controls the length of trends you load. Even if more data is available on the NI InsightCM Server, the Trend viewer displays only data from the configured time range.
-
If administrators set data-aging rules, the server automatically deletes historical data when a set amount of time passes. Aging is useful for conserving space on the server. However, to prevent NI InsightCM from deleting certain trend values and sensor data due to its age, you can mark the data to be retained.
-
In Stream Data mode, you can only load trends from equipment that is part of a stream. Also, the time range in viewers is restricted to the duration of the stream you load, so you cannot see additional data even from equipment that is part of the stream.