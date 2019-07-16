Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.5 Manual

User-Initiated Triggers

Version:
Last Modified: July 16, 2019

Users manually initiate data set collections via the following triggers.

Use the following table to decide which type of trigger to use to initiate a data set collection.
Type Description Use Case Where to Initiate
Force Trigger Collect a data set on demand. Check the health of equipment. Click the Data Viewer button, click the Action menu , and select Force Trigger.
Burst Mode Temporarily collect high resolution data on demand. Check the health of equipment using high resolution data. Click the Data Viewer button, click the Action menu , and select Collect Burst Data Sets option.

