What Happens When Triggers Occur During Data Collection?

Setting Value File Length 10 Seconds Delta EU Trigger Level 3 Engineering Units Alarm Rule Above 75 Degrees

When triggers occur at the same time a device is acquiring data, the device buffers the first data set collection trigger and begins another data set collection when the initial one ends. If two or more triggers occur during the data set collection, the device ignores the second and subsequent triggers. Consider the data set collection settings in the following example.

The following table describes how this behavior affects the contents of the data events the device creates and the way the data displays in on the Data Viewer page. Observe how the contents of the data events do not always match the value of the collection condition field that displays below the equipment name in the metadata pane when you select data on the Data Viewer page.