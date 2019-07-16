Preserving Data for Future Viewing

Set data-aging rule exceptions to retain data anomalies you want to view in the future.

If administrators set data-aging rules, InsightCM automatically deletes historical data when specified conditions are true. Aging is useful for conserving space on the server. However, you might want to ensure data from a specific acquisition remains available for viewing regardless of aging rules. For example, if you observe an anomaly and you want to ensure you and others can view the data in the future, mark the data to be retained by the server.

Complete the following steps to request that the server retain the data associated with a specific acquisition: